Dev Patel likes to do underdog stories

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor says he’s attracted to such characters because they hold so many shades of gray

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Indian origin British actor Dev Patel, who has featured in movies like Slumdog Millionaire and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, says he likes to do movies with “underdog stories”.

He is now seen in Lion, based on Saroo Brierley’s best-selling autobiography A Long Way Home. Lion is a true story about an Indian boy who falls asleep on a train only to wake up and realise he is hundreds of miles from home in a strange land where he does not speak the language.

“Roles and journeys like this don’t come around very often for a British-Indian actor,” Patel said at a recent Hollywood screening, according to washingtontimes.com.

“I’ve done films like The Marigold Hotel, and people think I am going to be that buzz-cut-haired, goofy dude, full of craziness and hyperactivity.”

Patel, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance, spoke at a screening in Los Angeles with the real Brierley, who was flown in from Tasmania as part of the movie’s promotion. In the film, Patel plays Brierley.

“I’m drawn to underdog stories, and there was so much about it, so (many) shades of gray,” said the actor.

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

Loading...

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

