Dev Patel humbled by Golden Globe nomination

Dev Patel and Priyanka Bose in Lion.

Indian-origin star Dev Patel, who has been nominated for the Golden Globe in the best supporting actor category for his role in Lion, says it is humbling to be nominated alongside great actors.

Patel, who shot to global fame with his breakout role in 2009 movie Slumdog Millionaire, will compete in the category with Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals).

“I am so humbled to be acknowledged in a category alongside these incredible gentlemen. I’m feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude for my real family back home in London and in India and for my Lion family, especially for the leader of our pride, director Garth Davis.

“The best thing about this though is that my mum is going to be really happy,” Patel said in a statement.

Patel plays Saroo Brierley in the Garth Davis-directed movie, which tells the lead character’s true story. At the age of five, he was separated from his brother at a train station and ended up in Kolkata.

Twenty-five-years on Brierley, who was eventually adopted by an Australian family, is still troubled by the memories of his family. He eventually manages to trace them through Google map.

Lion has also earned three other nominations including one for Nicole Kidman, who plays Patel’s on-screen adoptive mother.

Sunny Pawar plays young Brierley in the movie, which also stars Rooney Mara, Priyanka Bose, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tanishtha Chatterjee and Deepti Naval in pivotal roles.