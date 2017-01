Debbie Reynolds inspired ‘La La Land’ cast, says Gosling

Ryan Gosling says the late Debbie Reynolds served as an “inspiration” to the cast and crew of his critically acclaimed musical La La Land.

Gosling thanked Reynolds “for her wonderful career of work” while accepting an award for the film at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday night. Gosling says the cast and crew watched Reynolds in the 1952 classic musical Singin’ in the Rain every day for inspiration. Gosling calls Reynolds “a truly unparalleled talent.”

Reynolds died on December 28 at the age of 84. She died a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60. Fisher died four days after reportedly suffering a heart attack.