Debbie Reynolds died of a stroke

Late actress had an intercerebral haemorrhage

Image Credit: AFP
This file photo taken on May 07, 2001 shows actress Debbie Reynolds arriving in Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center in New York to attend The Film Society of Lincoln Center's tribute to actress Jane Fonda.
Tabloid
 

Late actress Debbie Reynolds died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain, according to her death certificate.

When Reynolds died at the age of 84 on December 28, her son Todd Fisher only said that his mother died due to stress and a broken heart as her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, had died a day before.

However, according to her death certificate, Reynolds passed away from an intercerebral haemorrhage or a fatal stroke, reports TMZ.

Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles. She was rushed to UCLA Medical Center and was treated for four days before dying on December 27 at the age of 60.

