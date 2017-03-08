Dakota Johnson joins courtroom drama ‘Unfit’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dakota Johnson joins courtroom drama ‘Unfit’

The film is based on Adam Cohen’s 2016 book ‘Imbeciles: The Supreme Court, American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck’

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dakota Johnson poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson has signed on to star in and executive produce the upcoming historical courtroom drama film Unfit.

The film is based on Adam Cohen’s 2016 book Imbeciles: The Supreme Court, American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck.

Buck was the plaintiff in the 1927 Supreme Court case, Buck versus Bell, which she lost. She had been sterilised three years earlier at the age of 18 under a Virginia law that legalised sterilisation of “undesirable” citizens. Buck died in 1983 at the age of 76.

“Like many, I was not privy to this shocking and fascinating moment in American history,” Johnson said.

“I quickly became obsessed with the prospect of shedding light on the massive misstep in American justice. Carrie Buck’s story is poignant and galvanising, and certain aspects are unnervingly congruent with the relationship between the government and women today.

“It is an important story that alongside RatPac and Amazon, I am honoured and eager to tell,” she added.

Other details about the film are yet to be revealed.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Amazon
follow this tag on MGNAmazon

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Amazon
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Manganiello hopes fans like him in ‘The Batman’

Life & Style Gallery

Acid attack survivors walk the ramp

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE