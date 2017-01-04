Country star Sam Hunt is engaged to longtime girlfriend
Country star Sam Hunt released a romantic new song apologising to his longtime girlfriend, but she has accepted more than his apology.
A representative for the Break Up in a Small Town singer confirmed on Tuesday that Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are engaged. On Sunday, he released a new song called Drinkin’ Too Much in which he said he was sorry for revealing details of their relationship in his songs.
The Georgia-born singer started writing songs for other country artists before breaking out on his 2014 debut platinum-selling album, Montevallo, which features the hit songs House Party and Leave the Night On.