Country star Sam Hunt is engaged to longtime girlfriend

Sam Hunt poses with the award for digital album of the year "Montevallo" in the press room at the 2016 American Country Countdown Awards at the Forum on Sunday, May 1, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Country star Sam Hunt released a romantic new song apologising to his longtime girlfriend, but she has accepted more than his apology. A representative for the Break Up in a Small Town singer confirmed on Tuesday that Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are engaged. On Sunday, he released a new song called Drinkin’ Too Much in which he said he was sorry for revealing details of their relationship in his songs. The Georgia-born singer started writing songs for other country artists before breaking out on his 2014 debut platinum-selling album, Montevallo, which features the hit songs House Party and Leave the Night On.