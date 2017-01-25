Chris Brown slams Aziz Ansari’s Trump joke

Chris Brown

Singer-songwriter Chris Brown has hit back at actor Aziz Ansari for comparing him to US President Donald Trump.

The stand-up comedian hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend, during which the rapper was compared to Trump. Brown took to his Instagram account to hit back at the 33-year-old comedian.

Brown posted a clip featuring Ansari’s appearance while hosting the show.

“[Expletive] no! Somebody tell Aladdin hop off my [expletive],” the 27-year-old rapper captioned the video, in reference to Disney’s classic character, a homeless boy who becomes an Arabian prince.

Ansari had said that people had different political priorities. He then took a dig at Brown by saying: “I’m sure there’s a lot of people voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes. I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extra-curriculars’.

“If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics. And ‘Make America Great Again’ is his ‘These [expletive] ain’t loyal’.”