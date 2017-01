Chris Brown

Singer Chris Brown has reportedly been banned from Life Time fitness centre after an argument with the New York branch’s manager.

According to a report, the star was with his friends “on the basketball courts playing loud music, cussing and hurling insults” when they were allegedly asked to leave, leading to the row.

Brown is yet to comment on it, but he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself on a snowy street. He captioned it: “I love New York!”