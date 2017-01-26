Cate Blanchett on Trump rule: It’s ‘absurd

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cate Blanchett on Trump rule: It’s ‘absurd

Australian actor pulls no punches when appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ to promote Broadway play ‘The Present’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The Australian actor Cate Blanchett has described Donald Trump’s ascendancy as “absurd and ridiculous” during a spot on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she was promoting her Broadway debut in The Present.

In a segment, a recurring game titled Emotional Interview, the conversation between Fallon and his guest was interrupted at random points with emotions or situations which the pair had to wrap into their interview — and which, for Blanchett, resulted in a running anti-Trump tirade.

After one prompt — “gives bad advice” — Blanchett advised the audience to give all their savings to Trump.

For another — “uses too many metaphors” — Blanchett brought up the Chekhov adaptation she’s currently starring in. “I’m on stage at the moment and it’s really great to be doing something about midlife crises, because it’s absurd and ridiculous — almost as absurd and ridiculous as a man who has filed for corporate bankruptcy four times who is running the largest economy in the world. I mean, it’s almost as crazy as that.”

“I feel like a giraffe in space,” replied Fallon, who stayed neutral on the US president throughout.

The Present, which stars Blanchett alongside an all-Australian cast, is directed by her husband, Andrew Upton, with whom she co-ran Sydney Theatre Company for five years. “I’ve been sleeping with [him] for 20 years in the hope that he would cast me in the role,” she said. “The casting couch is alive and well.”

The actor is also spending her time in New York to film parts of Oceans Eight — an all-female Oceans Eleven spin-off featuring Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Zooey Deschanel expecting second child

Life & Style Gallery

Beauties parade in national costumes

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services