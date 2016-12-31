Mobile
Carrie Fisher’s autopsy on hold

Source from coroner’s office say they are not rushing the family

Image Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo
Tabloid
 

The autopsy on actress Carrie Fisher’s body is on hold, said an official.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office said Fisher’s body is in their possession and that the autopsy is on hold due to the “family’s loss for two”.

“We are not out to rush the family,” the office said on Thursday.

“We are giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie Reynolds [her mother], too.”

Fisher died on December 27, days after suffering a heart attack on board a plane.

Reynolds was in Beverly Hills on December 28 when she had to be rushed to hospital. She died the same day.

