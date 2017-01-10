Carrie Fisher died of a heart attack, says certificate

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Carrie Fisher died of a heart attack, says certificate

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health document lists ‘cause of death’ as ‘cardiac arrest/deferred’

Image Credit: AP
This April 7, 2011 file photo shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles.
Tabloid
 

Carrie Fisher’s death certificate confirms that the actress died of a heart attack, but it says more investigation is needed to try to determine the underlying cause.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued the death certificate in the name of Carrie Frances Fisher. It was obtained on Monday by The Associated Press.

Under “cause of death” it says “cardiac arrest/deferred.” The “deferred” designation indicates that more investigation is needed by the county coroner, usually in the form of toxicology tests that can take several weeks to complete.

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd is listed as the notifying party.

Fisher had the heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23. She died at age 60 on December 27 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, the certificate says.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds died the following day at another Los Angeles hospital, after having her own medical emergency while making memorial plans for her daughter.

The death certificate lists “writer” as the occupation in which Fisher spent most of her life.

It also says Fisher had been in the entertainment business for 46 years, and her highest level of education was 10th grade.

The information in the certificate was first reported by TMZ.

Fisher, star of the Star Wars saga, and Reynolds, the Singin’ in the Rain actress, were mourned in a joint memorial at their neighbouring homes on Thursday, and had a joint funeral at a Hollywood Hills cemetery the next day.

Relatives have said they are now planning a public memorial for them.

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

Also In Hollywood

Vin Diesel given colourful Indian welcome

Life & Style Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats