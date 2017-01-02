Mobile
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore donate theatre to troupe

The formalised gift gives the Company of Fools a secure, permanent space

Image Credit: REUTERS
Actor Bruce Willis arrives on the red carpet for “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come” at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Tabloid
 

Actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have donated the Liberty Theatre in downtown Hailey to a local theatre company.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the formalised gift gives the Company of Fools a secure, permanent space where the theatrical company has performed since 1996.

The couple, who are now divorced, bought the historic movie house in 1995 with the idea of transforming it into a live-performance space. The next year, they encouraged friends Rusty Wilson and Denise Simone to relocate their theatre company to Idaho to perform on the Liberty’s thrust stage.

In 2013, Company of Fools merged with the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, creating the largest arts organisation in Idaho.

Moore and Willis are longtime supporters of the Wood River Valley.

