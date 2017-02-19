Mobile
Brooklyn Beckham in ski accident, breaks collarbone

He also shared an image of his x-ray with fans on Instagram

Image Credit: AFP
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Brooklyn Beckham attends the Alexander Wang February 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2017 in New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Tabloid
 

Brooklyn Beckham, son of Victoria and David Beckham, broke his collarbone during a family snowboarding trip with parents and siblings.

Beckham shared a video from his time on the slopes as he glided down the snowy hill, smoothly moving in and out of various obstacles.

However, the clip came to a sudden stop when he took a tumble towards the end, falling to the ground as the camera following him seemed to get dropped.

“Broke my collarbone at the end,” he said.

Later, he also shared an image of his x-ray with fans on Instagram.

Hollywood
