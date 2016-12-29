Mobile
Broadway star George S. Irving dies

Tony Award-winner died in New York on Monday. He was 94

Image Credit: Supplied
George S. Irving
Tabloid
 

Actor George S. Irving, who won a Tony Award starring with Debbie Reynolds in the musical Irene and appeared in the original Broadway production of Oklahoma, died on Monday at age 94.

He died in New York, said David Staller, Irving’s friend and an actor and director.

Irving had several television and film credits, including appearances on All in the Family, Car 54, Where Are You?, Ryan’s Hope and The Patty Duke Show. As a voice actor, he narrated the cartoon Underdog and played the Heat Miser in the animated The Year Without a Santa Claus.

He was a regular in New York theatre. Irving was nominated for a Tony for Broadway’s Me and My Girl, and appeared in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Can-Can and the 1981 revival of The Pirates of Penzance.

Although retired, Irving’s last role in 2015 was in the Staller-directed off-Broadway adaptation of Chekhov’s short story, Swan Song, where he played an ageing actor.

“He was one of those Broadway legends who worked all the time,” Staller said. “He was never a huge star. But everyone who knew him genuinely loved him.”

