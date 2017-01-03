Mobile
Billie Lourd pays homage to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

The 24-year-old is the daughter of late ‘Star Wars’ star and talent agent Bryan Lourd

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Billie Lourd says the support she’s received since the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, has given her strength.

Lourd posted a photo of herself with Fisher and Reynolds on her official Instagram account on Monday.

She wrote, “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.” She went on to say that “there are no words” to describe how much she will miss them.

Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart last week.

The 24-year-old Lourd is the daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd.

She is an actress on Fox’s TV series Scream Queens, which just finished airing its second season.

