‘Biggest Loser’ trainer Bob Harper suffers from heart attack

He was unconscious for two days after he was stricken while working out at a gym in New York City

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2012, file photo, first lady Michelle Obama and Bob Harper of "The Biggest Loser," right in blue shirt, do the Interlude dance during a Let's Move event with children from Iowa schools at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Harper tells TMZ he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized for several days in February 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Tabloid
 

The Biggest Loser trainer and fitness guru Bob Harper is recovering from a serious heart attack he suffered about two weeks ago.

Harper was unconscious for two days after he was stricken while working out at a gym in New York City, he told TMZ. A doctor who was working out at the same time did CPR and used a defibrillator on Harper until help arrived, the 51-year-old told the website.

The 17-season veteran of NBC’s weight-loss reality competition was hospitalised for eight days and is still on the East Coast because he hasn’t been cleared to fly home to LA, the website said.

“It is very scary but runs in his family,” a source told Us Weekly. Harper told TMZ, which first reported the news, that his mother had died from a heart attack.

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

