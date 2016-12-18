Mobile
Beyonce throws office party for her company

Following a screening of her visual album ‘Lemonade’, the 35-year-old took the stage to perform one of her favourite tracks from her latest album

Image Credit: AP
Beyonce Knowles
Tabloid
 

Singer Beyonce threw a holiday party for all working under her production banner Parkwood Entertainment.

Beyonce threw the party on Thursday night at the Wilshire Ebell Theater, Los Angeles, and she stepped out with a surprise performance for her crew.

Following a screening of her visual album Lemonade, the 35-year-old took the stage to perform one of her favourite tracks from her latest album.

Wearing a Johanna Ortiz blue-striped top and a festive batik print ruffled skirt, Beyonce sang her latest single All Night.

Beyonce also gave guests the opportunity to get close and personal with her iconic costumes as she displayed all her standout outfits from her visual album, including the lemonade yellow Roberto Cavalli gown from Hold Up and the Gucci dress she wore in Formation.

At the end of her performance, Beyonce thanked everyone who helped bring her sixth studio album to life.

She said: “A year ago we were in the mud, in the swamps filming. Now, here we are. God bless y’all.”

