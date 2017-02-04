Beyonce hid pregnancy from her father
Mathew Knowles says his daughter, singer Beyonce Knowles, didn’t tell him that she is pregnant with twins.
“I was shocked. Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, ‘Why is this person saying congratulations?’ Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘Go to the web.’ I didn’t know myself,” said Matthew, who teaches entertainment industry courses at Texas Southern University.
However, once he heard the news, Knowles quickly called his daughter.
“I was like ‘B,’ [and] she said, ‘Hi, Dad.’ I was like, ‘You’re okay?’ Because she sounded a little tired because she’s working on the Grammy performance.
“We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation. [But] I’m not gonna tell you all of that.…Beyonce and I had a great conversation. I’m looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her, ‘Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit’,” he added.
Beyonce revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. They already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.