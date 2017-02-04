Mobile
Beyonce hid pregnancy from her father

Mathew Knowles says he was shocked when he started receiving messages congratulating him

Image Credit: REUTERS
Singer Beyonce
Tabloid
 

Mathew Knowles says his daughter, singer Beyonce Knowles, didn’t tell him that she is pregnant with twins.

“I was shocked. Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, ‘Why is this person saying congratulations?’ Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘Go to the web.’ I didn’t know myself,” said Matthew, who teaches entertainment industry courses at Texas Southern University.

However, once he heard the news, Knowles quickly called his daughter.

“I was like ‘B,’ [and] she said, ‘Hi, Dad.’ I was like, ‘You’re okay?’ Because she sounded a little tired because she’s working on the Grammy performance.

“We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation. [But] I’m not gonna tell you all of that.…Beyonce and I had a great conversation. I’m looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her, ‘Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit’,” he added.

Beyonce revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. They already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

