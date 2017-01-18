Mobile
Betty White turns 95, happy to be still employed

Following a series of celebrity deaths in 2016, one fan started a tongue-in-cheek fund-raiser to help keep the ‘Golden Girls’ star safe until 2017

Image Credit: AP
Betty White
Tabloid
 

Betty White says the best thing about being 95 is that she’s still employed.

The actress is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday.

She tells Yahoo’s Katie Couric that she’s “most grateful” for still getting job offers. She says she appreciates “the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years.”

Following a series of high-profile celebrity deaths in 2016, one fan started a tongue-in-cheek fund-raiser to help keep the Golden Girls star safe until 2017.

White says fans “spoil me rotten” and adds that she enjoys “every minute of it.”

White was a trending topic on social media on Tuesday thanks to well-wishes from fans. 

