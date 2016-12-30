Ben Mendelsohn’s wife files for divorce

Ben Mendelsohn

Court records show actor Ben Mendelsohn’s wife has filed for divorce from the Rogue One star.

Emma Forrest filed for divorce from the Emmy-winning actor in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of their four year marriage.

Forrest is seeking physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

The pair married in June 2012. Mendelsohn won an Emmy Award earlier this year for his role in Netflix’s Bloodline series. He plays a high ranking officer responsible for completion of a super weapon in Rogue One, which is the first stand-alone film set in the Star Wars universe.

Forrest is a British-born journalist and author.

The filing was first reported Thursday by celebrity website TMZ.