Baftas host annual Golden Globes tea party in Los Angeles

Nominees attend British Academy afternoon event to celebrate films and stars

  • La La Land director Damien Chazelle with actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.Image Credit: AFP
  • Sophie TurnerImage Credit: AFP
  • Justin TimberlakeImage Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
  • Tom HiddlestonImage Credit: AP
  • Ruth NeggaImage Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

On this Golden Globes day, some nominees will be sleeping in, a few will be hanging with their mums, and one will be partying like it’s 1975.

A rough estimate of about 100 nominees made at least brief appearances on Saturday at the annual Bafta Tea Party, an afternoon-before tradition hosted by the Los Angeles chapter of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts at The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

This year’s attendees including principals from such nominated favourites as the movie musical La La Land (leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle), the French-language big-screen thriller Elle (star Isabelle Huppert, director Paul Verhoeven) and the TV-dramedy smash This is Us, including ensemble members Justin Hartley and nominee Chrissy Metz, the latter saying she’d be cranking tunes Globes morning.

