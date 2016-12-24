Avril Lavigne slams Mark Zuckerberg

Avril Lavigne

Singer Avril Lavigne has lashed out at Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the Facebook CEO of bullying the group Nickelback, fronted by her former husband Chad Kroeger.

Zuckerberg made a joke about the band in the advert for his artificial intelligence assistant Jarvis, who says there are “no good Nickelback songs” to play for him.

But Lavigne didn’t see the funny side.

The Canadian star, who sparked rumours she was back with Kroeger earlier this year, tweeted: “Dear Mark, many people use your products - some people love them and some people don’t. Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion, however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.

“When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. Say no to bullying. The joke is old. Nickelback has sold over 50 million albums.”