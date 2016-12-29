Mobile
Andrew Garfield ‘struggled’ playing Spider-Man

The actor played the superhero in 2012’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and its sequel

Image Credit: Supplied
Andrew Grafield
Tabloid
 

Actor Andrew Garfield says he “struggled” to play Spider-Man and found it difficult to portray the character because he didn’t feel like he fitted into the red-and-blue Spidey costume.

Garfield played the superhero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

“[The role brought] a different set of values and a different hierarchy of priorities,” Garfield told TheWrap while recalling his different roles in his previous movies such as The Social Network and Never Let Me Go.

“And we all know what those are. I struggled with that. I wasn’t having the total experience that I remembered having,” he added.

Before Garfield, actor Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in three movies.

The character is currently being portrayed by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

