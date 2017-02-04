Andrew Garfield: ‘I never compromised who I was’

At the world premiere of Martin Scorsese’s new film, Silence, held at the Vatican, Pope Francis joked that its star, Andrew Garfield, deserved to be ordained. It was high praise indeed for the actor formerly best known as The Amazing Spider-Man, this time channelling a Jesuit missionary in 17th-century Japan.

“I love the pope — he’s a really progressive guy. He’s talking progressively about the LGBTQ community. He’s turning the dial up slowly, by however much he can. He’s doing that ‘slow work of God’ stuff.” Garfield pauses, realising this might sound self-congratulatory. “But I loved the pope before he was even aware of my existence.”

We are sitting in a booth in a Tarantino-esque diner in Los Angeles. Garfield is elfin-lank in grey sweater and jeans. His simpatico grin exposes what look like baby teeth; at 33, he could pass for 22. There are two Garfields: a playful one who swears a lot and worries about “sounding like a pretentious [expletive]” (let’s call him Andy); and a sincere, serious one, who answers in fully formed thoughts and likes his devotional metaphors (more of an Andrew). The effect is rather like talking to a sweet but potty-mouthed choirboy who, without warning, turns into the impassioned debating team captain.

Silence, adapted from the 1966 novel by Shsaku End, had been in development since 1990, and was originally intended as Scorsese’s follow-up to The Last Temptation Of Christ (1988). But the director kept delaying, most recently in favour of The Wolf Of Wall Street. The finished film is the Temptation story cut to the bone and stripped of theological baggage: the tale of two callow Portuguese Jesuit priests, Fathers Rodrigues (Garfield) and Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver), who travel to Japan on a mission to prove the innocence of their mentor, who is rumoured to have gone over to the brutal Buddhist regime.

It sounds like the perfect antidote to the commercial juggernaut of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise which, I had read, triggered a crisis in Garfield’s faith in his industry. “I wouldn’t say I had a crisis of faith,” he says, and then qualifies: “I’m always having a crisis of faith, with everything. People who are certain are terrifying to me. That’s how religious wars get started.”

In November 2014, two months before Garfield started shooting Silence, Mel Gibson approached him about a role in Hacksaw Ridge. The film is a mighty-is-the-lamb true story about Seventh Day Adventist Desmond T Doss who, while serving as a military medic, evacuated 75 wounded men from the Battle of Okinawa in 1945 without picking up a weapon. The role won Garfield a best actor Oscar nomination.

Gibson’s first film since Apocalypto a decade ago, it is not hard to read Hacksaw Ridge as a two-hour-and-20-minute plea for forgiveness. A conservative Christian, the director was arrested in 2006 for drink-driving and launched into a racist attack on his Jewish arresting officer. He apologised, but it was too late; Hollywood turned its back. “I think everyone can relate to that feeling of exile,” says Garfield, who plays Doss. “That feeling of being misunderstood, not being seen in a deep way. Kind of kept out of the inner circle.”

For the past four years, Garfield has been largely defined by Spider-Man. He and his co-star (and then girlfriend) Emma Stone were for a time the hot Hollywood power couple; but Garfield’s success followed years of high-calibre work in the UK, from television drama Boy A (2007), in which he played a child killer released back into the world (the role won him a Bafta), to the eerie innocence of his human-donor clone child in Never Let Me Go (2010). He has a knack of upping a film’s emotional ante: Garfield brought the heart and moral compass to David Fincher’s The Social Network (2010), playing Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin (a role that won him a Golden Globe nomination).

Born in Los Angeles, Garfield has British and American citizenship. His family moved from his father’s native California, where his parents ran a designer lampshade business, to Epsom in Surrey when he was three. His mother, Lynne, who is from Essex, found a job as a nursery schoolteacher and his father as a coach at Guildford swimming club. Garfield went to school in Banstead, where he says he was bullied for being small and slight. He was a natural gymnast, but also an emotional, sensitive soul (“a navel gazer in the extreme”) who liked to watch Michael J Fox films. “I was a monkey child. I was like a clown. My grandmother said, ‘You’re going to go to clown college’ and I was like, ‘OK, that sounds good.’

“I was raised with the idea that the arts were a doss — but the arts are vital,” he continues. “If you see Mark Rylance perform Shakespeare at the Globe, you know it’s a spiritual act. And it’s not reflected in the way the Conservative government is trying to cut funding in England. The [British] government doesn’t value the arts. And the fact that the American president-elect is in a feud with the greatest musical of the last few decades [Hamilton, which Trump denounced on Twitter after the cast were “very rude” to his vice-president-elect] — well, it’s an example of how the arts are treated in both countries.”

Does he think Doss would have voted Trump? “Hell, no! He was treating Japanese soldiers in the middle of a war. He doesn’t see skin colour. He doesn’t see an enemy. He sees humanity. He is the opposite of values that I believe the future president inhabits and symbolises. Trump is a man who is interested only in himself — narcissistic, grandiose and toxic. He’s a tyrant king whom we’ve just given all our power to and applauded for embodying the modern value system of narcissism and self-absorption. He’s the richest man in the graveyard.”

It was a performance in Kes at Manchester’s Royal Exchange theatre in 2004, after graduating from the Central School of Speech and Drama, that set the politically engaged tone of Garfield’s career. Two years later, he was invited to screen-test for Stephen Daldry and the tape found its way to Robert Redford, who cast him in Lions For Lambs (2007) alongside Meryl Streep. When The Amazing Spider-Man came calling, Garfield endowed the superhero with both an ordinariness and a human complexity. The Guardian described him as “ definitive “, but the sequel proved a box-office disappointment. By now, three or four spin-offs were planned, with ever more overpopulated and ludicrous plots. Then, fearing audience superhero ennui, Sony got cold feet.

The publication of a hacked Sony email in May 2015 implied that Garfield, who had spoken openly about his disappointment with the films, was “let go” after failing to turn up to an event in Brazil where Sony boss Kaz Hirai was due to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3, set for release in July 2017. Garfield cited sickness caused by jet lag, and the studio announced the casting of 19-year-old Tom Holland. Did Garfield deliberately self-sabotage? “No, I don’t think so.” He laughs. Was there a row with the studio? “What I’ll proudly say is that I didn’t compromise who I was, I was only ever myself. And that might have been difficult for some people.”

He says he always saw Spider-Man as a modern myth, and in retrospect might have been overthinking it. “I’d been reading the mythologists Joseph Campbell and James Hillman. And when I took on Spider-Man, I thought, ‘Holy shit! This is exquisite and terrifying and incredible. I have been given the responsibility of reaching my hand out from the big screen and putting it on [young boys’] shoulders. That is a gift for me and a big burden to carry. And I’m so up for it.’ “I thought, if I can infuse all this ancient knowledge and wisdom into [Spider-Man], it could be profoundly affecting for young people in the audience. That was always my intention and what I tried to do.” He laughs. Wasn’t that naive? “Yes, of course! I was 25 and I was naive — not because of that, but because I was naive to the whole process of making one of those big-budget films.”

He seemed to have felt a profound discomfort with participating in celebrity culture, looking mortified on press tours with Stone by his side, desperately trying to loosen her boyfriend up, ribbing him into his Andy incarnation. (The two remain close since they split last year, and Garfield is generous about the ex now tipped to win the best actress Oscar for La La Land. “I’m always cheering Emma on, in all ways. I’m one of the millions who is grateful that she exists.”)

That discomfort with fame is still there.