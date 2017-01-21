Mobile
Andrew Garfield embraces Oscar hype around ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

Actor plays American army medic Desmond Doss in the Mel Gibson-directed movie

Andrew Garfield as Desmond Doss in Hacksaw Ridge.
Older and wiser, actor Andrew Garfield said he has learnt to deal with the hoopla around awards season and is revelling in the Oscar buzz surrounding war drama Hacksaw Ridge.

The 33-year-old actor plays American army medic Desmond Doss in the Mel Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge, which tells the true story of how Doss served on the front lines in Japan during the Second World War without carrying a gun and saved 75 lives.

It is expected to feature on the Oscar nomination list, released on Tuesday, with Garfield happy for the attention after previous struggles following his Bafta and Golden Globe nominations for The Social Network in 2011.

“I’m a bit older so I feel a bit more comfortable in those rooms,” the California-born and British-raised Spider-man actor said at a screening of Hacksaw Ridge in London on Wednesday.

“I’m not as panicky because it’s an overwhelming thing... It’s very stressful but this time it’s been kind of fun and fine and enjoyable and I feel a bit more comfortable.”

Hacksaw Ridge has grossed $157 million (Dh576.5 million) globally since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and opens in British cinemas on January 27.

