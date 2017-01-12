Mobile
Amy Adams gets Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’

The ‘Arrival’ star has worked in the film industry for more than 15 years

Image Credit: REUTERS
Actor Adams poses by her star with husband DarrenLe Gallo, daughter Aviana, director Denis Villeneuveand actor Jeremy Renner after it was unveiled on theHollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
Tabloid
 

Actress Amy Adams may have missed out on a Golden Globe win this year, but her career was recognised on Wednesday with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame landmark.

Adams, 42, received the plaque in honour of her latest role in the Paramount Pictures sci-fi film Arrival, which has been earning her nominations during the current awards season in Hollywood.

She also starred in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, which has garnered her critical praise.

The actress, who was joined by her husband, daughter and Arrival co-star Jeremy Renner, recalled her early years in Hollywood and her journey so far.

“When I first drove on to the Disney lot, I think it was January 21st 1999 — not that I’m keeping track — that was my first-ever audition in Los Angeles and I never, ever expected that it would lead me to this moment to receive this honour,” she said.

“I never expected when I got a call that Steven Spielberg wanted to meet me, that he would actually give me a job. And when I fully expected to leave the industry, Phil Morrison showed up with Junebug.

Adams made her breakout role in Spielberg’s 2002 crime film Catch Me If You Can alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and received her first Oscar nomination for her role as a troubled pregnant woman in 2005’s Junebug.

The actress will soon reprise her role as Princess Giselle in Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney’s 2007 live action film Enchanted.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a mile-long strip of plaques on Hollywood Boulevard, has honoured influential figures in the entertainment industry since 1960, most recently awarding stars to Viola Davis and Jeff Bridges.

The plaques, which are cemented into the sidewalk, can be purchased for $30,000 (Dh110,161) by the sponsor of a nominee approved by Hollywood’s Chamber of Commerce. The money goes to the Hollywood Historic Trust.

