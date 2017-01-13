Mobile
Alec Baldwin wants to take Trump act on the road

Actor says he’s “in discussions” with other venues for his impression of the US president-elect besides NBC’s “Saturday Night Live”

Image Credit: AP
Alec Baldwin
Tabloid
 

Alec Baldwin may be taking his Donald Trump act on the road.

Baldwin tells ABC News that he is “in discussions” with other venues for his impression of the US President-Elect besides NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

The 58-year-old actor has played Trump on SNL since last year. He says he will continue to play Trump on the late-night comedy show while also looking for other opportunities to spoof the incoming Republican president.

Baldwin says he is “not really influencing anybody’s political opinions.” But he says playing Trump is “one of the most fun things” he’s ever done.

Trump has complained about Baldwin’s SNL appearances on Twitter. He said last month that “the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse.”

Baldwin is also hosting the game show Match Game on ABC. 

