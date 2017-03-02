Mobile
Alec Baldwin, Kurt Andersen to write a book about Trump

Satirical book is to come out in November

Image Credit: Reuters
Alec Baldwin
Tabloid
 

It’s safe to say that President Donald Trump won’t be purchasing a copy of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming book, You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.

Co-written by Baldwin, who’s enjoying an almost cultlike status as Saturday Night Live’s (SNL’s) chief Trump impersonator, and novelist and radio host Kurt Andersen, the book will be published by Penguin Press in November, according to the New York Times.

Despite not being a fan of books in general, the president is hardly on Team Baldwin and Andersen. Trump has tweeted that Baldwin’s pouty-mouthed portrayal of him “can’t get any worse” and that SNL is basically “unwatchable”. Andersen is a founding editor of Spy (along with Vanity Fair’s Graydon Carter), a satirical magazine that repeatedly mocked Trump in the late 1980s and famously coined the insult “short-fingered vulgarian.”

Andersen and Baldwin’s book, which will be written mostly by the former, with an audiobook version performed by the actor, will offer a mix of political commentary and comedy.

“It’ll be sharp,” Andersen told the Times. “I’m going to start talking like Trump: It’ll be great! It’ll be fantastic! But it will be sharp. It won’t just be fun-loving.”

