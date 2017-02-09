Mobile
Alan Simpson, writer of British sitcoms, dies at 87

‘Hancock’s Half Hour’ writer dies after battle with lung disease

Image Credit: AP
File photo dated 09/05/14 of Alan Simpson, one half of the Galton and Simpson writing duo behind Hancock's Half Hour and Steptoe and Son, as he has died aged 87, his manager Tessa Le Bars has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday February 8, 2017. See PA story DEATH Simpson. Photo credit should read: Justin Tallis/PA Wire
Tabloid
 

Screenwriter Alan Simpson, who co-wrote the landmark British comedy series Hancock’s Half Hour and Steptoe and Son, has died at age 87.

Simpson’s agent, Tessa Le Bars, said on Wednesday that he died “after a brave battle with lung disease.”

The London-born Simpson was diagnosed with life-threatening tuberculosis as a teenager. In a sanatorium, he met another sick teen, Ray Galton, who went on to become his long-term writing partner.

Galton and Simpson wrote Hancock’s Half Hour for popular post-war comedian Tony Hancock. The show started out as a radio programme before moving to BBC television in 1956.

Their biggest hit was Steptoe and Son, a sitcom about father-and-son junk dealers, which debuted in 1962 and ran until 1974. Producer Norman Lear adapted it into the US sitcom Sanford and Son.

Galton and his family said in a statement that “from their first attempts at humour in Milford Sanatorium, through a lifetime of work together, the strength of Alan and Ray’s personal and professional bond was always at the heart of their success.”

