Alan Simpson, writer of British sitcoms, dies at 87
Screenwriter Alan Simpson, who co-wrote the landmark British comedy series Hancock’s Half Hour and Steptoe and Son, has died at age 87.
Simpson’s agent, Tessa Le Bars, said on Wednesday that he died “after a brave battle with lung disease.”
The London-born Simpson was diagnosed with life-threatening tuberculosis as a teenager. In a sanatorium, he met another sick teen, Ray Galton, who went on to become his long-term writing partner.
Galton and Simpson wrote Hancock’s Half Hour for popular post-war comedian Tony Hancock. The show started out as a radio programme before moving to BBC television in 1956.
Their biggest hit was Steptoe and Son, a sitcom about father-and-son junk dealers, which debuted in 1962 and ran until 1974. Producer Norman Lear adapted it into the US sitcom Sanford and Son.
Galton and his family said in a statement that “from their first attempts at humour in Milford Sanatorium, through a lifetime of work together, the strength of Alan and Ray’s personal and professional bond was always at the heart of their success.”