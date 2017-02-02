Mobile
Actress Bahar Pars on Oscars, Trump ban

Iranian-born Swedish actress says she will travel to LA for the Oscars, even though she might be turned away

Image Credit: AP
Swedish actress Bahar Pars poses during a photo call for the film "A Man Called Ove" in Stockholm, Sweden.
Tabloid
 

Iranian-born Swedish actress Bahar Pars, who hopes to share an Oscar for best foreign film, says she and fellow actor Rolf Lassgard “have decided to travel” to the Academy Awards ceremony despite the confusion around US President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Pars, who got Swedish citizenship in 1995, said by travelling to the prestigious February 26 ceremony in Los Angeles “the effect will be a lot bigger.” The 37-year-old actress holds both Swedish and Iranian passports.

“Standing there together and holding hands is a statement in itself” on Trump’s temporary immigration ban against seven majority-Muslim countries, including her native Iran, she said on Wednesday.

Pars, who stars in Sweden’s entry A Man Called Ove, said she hopes she will get into the US but said “there’s always a risk of being turned away and that isn’t very glamorous.”

Based on a novel of the same name, the dark comedy tells the story of a recently-widowed, grumpy old man played by Lassgard who seeks to end it all when new neighbours — played among others by Pars — change his life.

“The film is about prejudices,” she said, adding that she felt “so privileged to have Swedish citizenship.”

United States
Iran
Donald Trump
