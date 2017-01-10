Actor Jamie Foxx attacked, kicked out of restaurant

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Actor Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of Open Road Films' "Sleepless" at the Regal LA Live Stadium 14 Theatre on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Actor Jamie Foxx was assaulted while having dinner at a Los Angeles restaurant when a patron approached his table and complained to him and his friends about being too loud. The incident took place at Catch Restaurant on January 7. The person reportedly yelled, “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.” A comedian who came with Foxx retaliated, “[Expletive] you, I’m from Oakland.” That further angered the complaining person before he came charging at Foxx. Some witnesses said that Foxx fought back, put the attacker in a choke hold and took him down. Both parties were eventually thrown out of the restaurant for the ruckus. There were several celebrities, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr, Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy, who witnessed the commotion.