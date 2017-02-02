Mobile
Hillary Clinton’s new book inspires title ideas

Many suggestions on Twitter were unprintable

Image Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Hillary Clinton attends the Broadway a cappella musical "In Transit", at Circle in the Square Theatre, on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

In between hikes, Hillary Clinton is writing a collection of essays and compiling inspirational quotations to be published this fall, publisher Simon & Schuster announced on Wednesday.

“These are the words I live by,” Clinton said in a statement. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer.”

The tome doesn’t yet have a name — but, fortunately, people have ideas. Many suggestions on Twitter were unprintable. Lies I Live By, suggested one critic. I, Loser, was another.

But Her Emails was writer/TV personality Tour’s idea.

Of course, Clinton has always had plenty of unsolicited advice on book-naming. Our former Washington Post colleague Al Kamen sponsored a contest to suggest titles for her last one, and Clinton herself liked one in particular — The Scrunchie Chronicles: 112 Countries and It’s Still All About My Hair — though she went with the more-succinct Hard Choices.

