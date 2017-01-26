Mobile
George Orwell’s ‘1984’ gets another print run

The heightened interest follows assertions by President Donald Trump about the size of his inaugural crowd and whether voter fraud led him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton last autumn

Image Credit: AP
George Orwell
Tabloid
 

With “alternate facts” the latest catchphrase, George Orwell’s 1984 is No. 1 on Amazon.com and the publisher has ordered an additional 75,000 copies.

Signet Classics said in a statement Wednesday that sales have been “remarkably robust” for a book that already is a classroom standard. The publisher noted that books such as Orwell’s tap into “the fears, anxieties, and even hopes” of readers.

The heightened interest in Orwell’s Dystopian classic, in which language itself is held captive, follows assertions by President Donald Trump and some White House aides about the size of his inaugural crowd and whether voter fraud led him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton last autumn. Administration adviser Kellyanne Conway has called such assertions “alternate facts.”

