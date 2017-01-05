Designer Archana Kochhar to raise funds

Mumbai: Fashion designer Archana Kochhar during the charity dinner hosted by Virat Kohli foundation in association with Smile Foundation, in Mumbai, on June 3, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Designer Archana Kochhar is launching her new bridal collection with a fashion show at Discon 2017 to raise funds for 100 paediatric heart surgeries. Actress Esha Gupta is the showstopper.

The show, that will be take place in association with Rotary Club of India, will be held on January 7 at Sahara Star in Mumbai.

Kochhar will be showcasing a melange of collections, from her latest bridal wear to her New York Fashion Week collection, at the show.

The bridal collection will include two capsule collections showcasing silhouettes for cocktail and reception. The designer has also created a line-up with Ahimsa silk in grey that includes layered gowns, fitted body hugging gowns and keyhole gowns, said a statement.

“Each collection will be showcased with a dose of entertainment like ballet performance, aerial dance and salsa. The entire show will be a visual treat for the spectators”, said the designer.

“Year 2017 has started on a beautiful note with me putting together this exclusive show for raising funds for 100 paediatric heart surgeries. I always believe in giving back to the society and I think this is a beautiful initiative by Rotary Club of India”, she added.