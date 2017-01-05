Designer Archana Kochhar to raise funds

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Designer Archana Kochhar to raise funds

Her fashion show will not only showcase her collections but also raise funds for 100 paediatric heart surgeries

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Fashion designer Archana Kochhar during the charity dinner hosted by Virat Kohli foundation in association with Smile Foundation, in Mumbai, on June 3, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Designer Archana Kochhar is launching her new bridal collection with a fashion show at Discon 2017 to raise funds for 100 paediatric heart surgeries. Actress Esha Gupta is the showstopper.

The show, that will be take place in association with Rotary Club of India, will be held on January 7 at Sahara Star in Mumbai.

Kochhar will be showcasing a melange of collections, from her latest bridal wear to her New York Fashion Week collection, at the show.

The bridal collection will include two capsule collections showcasing silhouettes for cocktail and reception. The designer has also created a line-up with Ahimsa silk in grey that includes layered gowns, fitted body hugging gowns and keyhole gowns, said a statement.

“Each collection will be showcased with a dose of entertainment like ballet performance, aerial dance and salsa. The entire show will be a visual treat for the spectators”, said the designer.

“Year 2017 has started on a beautiful note with me putting together this exclusive show for raising funds for 100 paediatric heart surgeries. I always believe in giving back to the society and I think this is a beautiful initiative by Rotary Club of India”, she added.

More from Celebrity

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrity

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Celebrity

‘Dangal’ now highest-grossing Hindi film

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Exclusive Interviews

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car