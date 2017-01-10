Sultan Rahi death anniversary observed

The 21st death anniversary of legendary Pakistani Punjabi actor Sultan Rahi was marked on Monday across Pakistan.

Rahi, the pioneer of action films in Pakistan, was born in the Indian city of Saharanpur in 1938 and migrated to Pakistan after partition of the subcontinent.

He won the hearts of the audience with his performances and his unique personality. The actor began his film career after starring in Baaghi (1956).

Since his debut, Rahi starred in various Urdu films as a supporting actor. His film Maula Jatt, released in 1979, broke all records and became a trend setter in Punjabi films, changing the trajectory of his career.

His thunderous voice gave him a unique edge over the stars in the industry. To this day, films and TV shows quote his dialogues.

Rahi starred in more than 750 Punjabi and Urdu films. However, his career came to an abrupt halt on January 9, 1996, as he was shot dead by armed persons during a robbery attempt on Grand Trunk Road near Gujranwala.