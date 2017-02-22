Vijay Antony seeks political power in ‘Yaman’

Vijay Antony’s new film Yaman tells the story of Tamilarasan, an ordinary man who seeks political power.

This political drama is directed by Jeeva Sankar, who directed Antony’s debut film, Naan. Sankar’s last film was the love story, Amara Kaaviyam.

Sankar said that Yaman traces the journey of Tamilarasan, who due to a situation in his life, decides to get into the corridors of power.

“The story has several layers with sub-plots, each of which is significant in taking the story further,” he added.

Sankar took around 14 months to write the script.

Malayalam actor Miya George is paired opposite Antony. She plays Anjana, an actress.

Tamil actor Thiyagarajan, who has not been in a movie for the past six years, returns in a powerful role. Comedian Charlie lends support in another important character. Other cast members include Arul D Shankar, Sangili Murugan and Swaminathan.

Most of Antony’s films come with a single word title — Naan, Salim, Pichaikaran, Saithan and now Yaman.

Does he represent Yaman, the God of death here?

Check that out when it hits screens in the UAE on February 24.