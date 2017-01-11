Pongal 2017: All the films to watch out for this year

What’s brewing in the Pongal Paanai (ponga pot) this year? With the annual harvest festival just around the corner, and Tamilians around the world prepare to mark the festival, there is a lot for film lovers at the cinema. Here are our top picks.

Bhairava

Vijay’s Bhairava, releasing on January 12, ushers in the festival releases.

The trailer for the film promises punch lines, romantic moments and adrenalin pumping action.

Vijay fans are you ready?

Bharathan, who earned a reputation for writing those killer punch lines (remember Vikram’s Dhill, Vijay’s Gilli and Ajith’s Veeram?), is directing this mass entertainer.

Sample this from Bhairava — “Innaikku narayaperikittu illatha oru katta pazhakkam enn kitte irukkuthe — sonna vaarthaiya kaapathithe” (I have this bad habit that many today don’t have and that is keeping my word).

Vijay romances Keerthy Suresh, the latest heart throb of the Tamil industry, onscreen.

The supporting cast includes Telugu actor Jagapathy Babu (obviously as the antagonist), Satish, Y.G. Mahendran, Thambi Ramaiya, Daniel Balaji, Mime Gopi and Adukalam Naren.

Bruce Lee

Looking for some action and laugh out loud moments?

G.V. Prakash’s Bruce Lee, directed by newcomer Prasanth Pandiyaraj, could be the answer.

Bruce Lee belies its title with its story of Gemini Ganesan, alias Bruce Lee, a young man who is easily intimidated by others.

“What happens to this Bruce Lee when he is caught in a situation that requires him to flex his muscles?” asks Pandiyaraj.

“There is nothing new in this story, but the telling is humorous and will tickle the audience.”

Kriti Kharbanda, who made a mark in Kannada and Telugu cinema, makes her Tamil debut. She plays a college student and is paired opposite Prakash.

“Unlike Bruce Lee, her character is that of a bold young woman,” adds Pandiyaraj, a commerce graduate from Trichy. Pandiyaraj started his film career with short films. Bruce Lee is his first feature film.

The supporting cast includes Bala Saravanan, Munish Kanth, Anandraj, Mansoor Ali Khan and Naan Kadavul Rajendran.

Puriyatha Puthir

Vijay Sethupathi’s psychological thriller Puriyadha Puthir promises to add some spice to the line-up.

When the film went into production, it was titled Mellisai, giving a hint of a story woven around melody. By the time it was wrapped up, it got a new title — Puriyatha Puthir.

First-time director Renjith Jeyakodi says that it’s a musical as well as a thriller.

Sethupathi plays the lead role of Kathir, a music director. Gayatri paired opposite him is Meera, a violinist.

Sethupathi and Gayatri last teamed up for the hilarious sleeper hit Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

Jeyakodi, a former associate of Tamil director Ram, says that his film brings to light a social issue prevalent today. He found the spark for his story from newspaper reports.

“We have stopped feeling guilty about this issue and have become indifferent to it — our attitude being, so long as it does not affect us.”

C.S. Sam stars his film career as the composer for Puriyatha Puthir. Sam says that he felt goose-bumps while composing the background score for scenes involving Sethupathi.

“Normally actors receive a script with dialogues, but director Ranjit Jeyakodi gave me a separate script, in which he had mentioned the name of instruments to be used for the score. Since music plays a vital role in the story, we have used the background score only where it is needed,” Sam said.

“Sometimes silence speaks more than words,” he added.

Malayalam actress Mahima Nambiar, Ramesh Tilak and Arjun form the supporting cast. The Telugu version is titled, Pizza 2.

Puriyatha Puthir releases on January 13.

Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga

R. Parthiban’s Koditta Indangalai Nirappuga (KIN) releasing on January 14 is touted as a satire and features Shantanu Bhagyaraj in the lead. It’s Parthiban’s tribute to his mentor, K. Bhagyaraj, the director of memorable films such as Mundanai Mudichu and Andha Ezhu Naatkal.

“My character is similar to the role Mohan played in Mouna Raagam. I have so far played young and energetic heroes but this role called for a subtle and soft portrayal of emotions. I had to get out of my comfort zone,” Bhagyaraj Junior said.

Bhagyaraj said that every reel of the film is in a new genre and like Parthiban’s earlier films, they come with an element of surprise.

“I had no clue about the climax scene,” he adds. “While watching the filming, I even wondered if it belonged to another film that Parthiban sir was directing.”

Shantanu’s dance for the song sequence Dumukaatalaa, choreographed by Prabhu Deva, has been praised.

“It’s a dream come true to work with Prabhu Deva sir,” he added.

Parvathi Nair is paired opposite Shantanu.

Parthiban known for his quirky titles once again keeps you guessing with the trailer of Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga (Fill in the Blanks).

Will Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga fill in Shantanu’s career with a big push?

Are you ready for the Pongal treat?