‘Mo’ adds to Tamil horror-comedy films

Aishwarya Rajesh and VJ Suresh Ravi star

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Will Mo be another horror comedy that fails to scare and does little to tickle the funny bone like the recent influx of Tamil horror stories?

That’s the question film lovers will ask when this Tamil film hits screens on November 30.

Directed by newcomer Bhuvan R. Nullan and featuring Aishwarya Rajesh (of Kaakka Muttai fame) and popular VJ Suresh Ravi, Mo is about a group of young men who claim to drive away ghosts.

What happens when they enter an old school building? Mo explores the repercussions.

The supporting cast includes Ramesh Tilak, Pooja Devaria, Yogi Babu, Darbuka Siva, Mime Gopi and Muniskanth.

Santosh Dayanidhi has composed music and Vishnu Shri K has handled the camera.

Mo is produced by Rohit Ramesh under his banner WTF Entertainment.

