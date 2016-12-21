Meera Jasmine is a police officer in ‘10 Kalpanakal’

“Three women, Diana Davis, Reshma Harikumar and Hasna Mohammad have been killed and their murder follows the same pattern,” says investigating officer Shazia Akbar in the trailer of Malayalam film Pathu Kalpanakal.

Editor Don Max launches his directorial career with this crime thriller that brings Meera Jasmine back to the silver screen in a role that she has not explored before.

Jasmine, one of the few Malayalam actors who can hold her own amongst stars and veterans, plays crime investigating officer Shazia Akbar.

It is a women-centric story narrated in three different stages, says Don Max who has worked in all four south Indian languages as editor.

Two crimes happen in the city and seem to be related to a crime that occurred four years ago in a village.

“Shazia is unlike the stereotypical police officer who are given loud dialogue delivery and carry an arrogant air about them. She is soft spoken and gentle,” said Max.

Anoop Menon plays forest officer Davis George, a god fearing married man with an 18-year-old son. Kaniha plays George’s wife Sara, a homemaker.

Rits Badiani makes her debut in a pivotal role, while Kavitha Nair plays her onscreen mother. The supporting cast includes Prashanth Narayanan, Jojo George and Thampi Antony.

Mithun Eswar has scored music. Kishore Mani has handled the camera.