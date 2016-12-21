Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Meera Jasmine is a police officer in ‘10 Kalpanakal’

Editor Don Max launches his directorial career with this crime thriller

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

“Three women, Diana Davis, Reshma Harikumar and Hasna Mohammad have been killed and their murder follows the same pattern,” says investigating officer Shazia Akbar in the trailer of Malayalam film Pathu Kalpanakal.

Editor Don Max launches his directorial career with this crime thriller that brings Meera Jasmine back to the silver screen in a role that she has not explored before.

Jasmine, one of the few Malayalam actors who can hold her own amongst stars and veterans, plays crime investigating officer Shazia Akbar.

It is a women-centric story narrated in three different stages, says Don Max who has worked in all four south Indian languages as editor.

Two crimes happen in the city and seem to be related to a crime that occurred four years ago in a village.

“Shazia is unlike the stereotypical police officer who are given loud dialogue delivery and carry an arrogant air about them. She is soft spoken and gentle,” said Max.

Anoop Menon plays forest officer Davis George, a god fearing married man with an 18-year-old son. Kaniha plays George’s wife Sara, a homemaker.

Rits Badiani makes her debut in a pivotal role, while Kavitha Nair plays her onscreen mother. The supporting cast includes Prashanth Narayanan, Jojo George and Thampi Antony.

Mithun Eswar has scored music. Kishore Mani has handled the camera.

More from South India

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsSouth India

Also In South India

Sapthagiri arrives in ‘Sapthagiri Express’

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara