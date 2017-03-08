Mahesh Babu congratulates Chiranjeevi for film’s success
Actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming as yet-untitled Telugu-Tamil project, congratulated Chiranjeevi on the success of his comeback Telugu film Khaidi No 150.
On Monday, Chiranjeevi paid a surprise visit to the set of Babu’s film in Hyderabad.
“Chiranjeevi sir visited Mahesh’s film set as he was in the same compound shooting for his show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. They exchanged pleasantries and had a brief chat. Mahesh wished Chiranjeevi sir for the success of Khaidi No 150,” a source said.
Chiranjeevi was also happy to meet to director A.R. Murugadoss, with whom he had worked in 2006 Telugu action film Stalin.
Currently, Chiranjeevi is hosting the third season of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?