‘Lightman’ is for the unsung heroes
Actors and directors get their due recognition when a film releases on the big screens and makes it big. What about the technicians who work behind the scenes and ensure that the final product turns out to the satisfaction of its makers? Their work is seldom recognised.
Tamil film Lightman is a tribute to this section of the crew.
Written, produced and directed by Venkatesh Kumar G, Lightman delves into the lives of these unsung heroes. Karthik Nagarajan plays the lead.
The film is scheduled for a January release.