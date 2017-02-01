Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy together again in ‘Bogan’

After Thani Oruvan, Arvind Swamy and Jayam Ravi are back together on screen in upcoming Tamil film Bogan.

Bogan, directed by Lakshman (of Romeo Juliet fame), is the first production venture of Prabhu Deva Studios.

Once again Ravi plays a policeman in this tale of good versus evil. He is ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Vikram. Arvind Swami, who busted his romantic image from Roja with Thani Oruvan, plays Aditya, belonging to a royal family of yesteryears.

So is Bogan another Thani Oruvan?

While clarifying that his story bears no similarity to Thani Oruvan, Lakshman says that this kind of story has not been explored before in Tamil cinema.

Lakshman adds that the first half of the film belongs to Ravi while in the second half, the hero is Swami.

Hansika Motwani, who was paired opposite Ravi in Romeo Juliet, is the leading woman of Bogan.

“She plays Mahalakshmi. She is not mere eye candy but had scope to perform,” Lakshman said.

The supporting cast includes Akshara Gowda, Nagendra Prasad and Varun.

Varun, a budding actor last seen in the Tamil remake of Shutter, plays a significant role in Bogan. He plays Satya, Vikram’s close friend and colleague.

Varun says that when the role was offered to him by Prabhu Deva, he was not confident about his ability to execute the character.

“But at Prabhu anna’s [brother] insistence I took it up,” he says. Varun’s homework included interacting with policemen in order to understand their body language and attitude.

“I had to perfect a particular gait for Satya. After a while, my walk become the butt of jokes in the unit,” he said.

Ravi adds that Bogan is a crowd-pleaser with several moments to clap at.

As for the title, Lakshman says it refers to a person who is addicted to the pleasures of life.

Bogan releases in UAE on February 2.