Dhanush’s sister opens up about scandal

New Delhi: Actors Dhanush, during a promotional event of their upcoming film `Shamitabh` in New Delhi on Feb. 2, 2015. (Photo: IANS)

The sister of actor Dhanush says her family has been troubled over an elderly couple’s claims that the South Indian star is their son.

Vimala Geetha says that her family is united and will fight the case.

On Sunday, Geetha, a dentist by profession, wrote about the issue in a Facebook post, which was later deleted.

“For the past few months, our family is going through so much pain and agony because of various issues and we all kept quiet. We belong to a very poor family and one man with his hard work and sacrifice gave us food, education and everything we have now.

“From a small village in Theni to what we are now didn’t come overnight or without sacrifice. My brother has faced criticism, embarrassment and insults to reach this level.”

She said Dhanush — also the son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth — achieved stardom through hard work and sacrifice.

“Success comes with a price I guess. Act of revenge in all ways possible and character assassination. Is this what an actor who tortures himself so much to entertain his fans and people of Tamil Nadu deserves?” she asked.

After writing the post, Geetha also deactivated her Twitter account.

“Not in a state to talk to anyone or see anyone. Whoever is doing this, stop it. You cannot bring back someone if they go to the extent of killing themselves, particularly women. Please live and let live. God bless and goodbye for a while,” she wrote.