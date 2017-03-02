Dhanush finds friend in his mother-in-law
Actor Dhanush on Thursday sent birthday wishes to his mother-in-law Latha Rajinikanth on Twitter.
“Here’s wishing my good friend whose jovial and positive nature I truly admire. Happy birthday Latha Rajinikanth ma,” he tweeted.
Dhanush is married to Aishwarya, daughter of Latha and Rajinikanth.
Soundarya, Rajinikanth and Latha’s other daughter, wished her as well.
“Happy birthday. My best friend, my guide, my teacher, my babysitter and the world’s best mother. I love you ma,” Soundarya wrote.
A former playback singer and currently an entrepreneur, Latha has been married to Rajinikanth for 36 years.