Choreographer Gayathri Raguramm directs her first film

For someone who has been on movie sets since childhood, it had to happen someday.

Gayathri Raguramm, the youngest daughter of dancer Raguramm, made her film debut at fourteen and then went on to become a choreographer.

Putting on the director’s hat, Raguramm shot her first film, Yaadhumaagi Nindraai, a story about the life of background dancers.

Raguramm said that by making the film she was fulfilling her father’s dreams for her.

“It is a women-centric tale and begins in the 1990s,” she said.

Raguramm plays the lead role in her film. Newcomer Vasanth is paired opposite her.

She scripted the story of Yaadhumaagi Nindraai using true stories of background dancers, which she was privy too.

“It’s about the struggles in their career and [is] the first time this kind of story has been explored in south Indian cinema,” Raguramm said.

The supporting cast includes Nivas Adithyan, Ashwin and Latha.

Yaadhumaagi Nindraai is produced by her mother, Girija Raguramm. Ashwin Vinayagamurthy makes his debut as composer.