Bharathiraja’s film on demonetisation starts shoot

The film will feature Vidharth in the lead

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja’s upcoming Tamil drama November 8... Iravu Ettu Mani, about demonetisation woes in India, went on the floors here on Tuesday.

The film will feature Vidharth in the lead, and will be predominantly shot in Chennai and Pondicherry.

“The story will be based on the events following demonetisation announcement. It will be a satirical drama. The makers are on the lookout for an elderly character. If they don’t find anyone suitable, Bharathiraja sir might take up the role,” said a source from the film’s unit.

The source went on to add that the shoot will be completed in two months.

Rathnakumar has written the story while Saalai Sahadevan will head the camera unit.

“Talks are going on with Ilayaraja sir. He might come on board as composer. Nothing has been finalised yet,” he said.

