Amala returns to Malayalam films

Actress plays an advocate in the upcoming film titled ‘C/O Saira Banu’

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Veteran actress Amala, best known for her roles in Ente Surya Poothirikku and Ulladakkam, is back in Malayalam cinema after 25 years.

She plays an advocate in the upcoming film titled C/O Saira Banu.

Amala’s role is a powerful one, said debutante director Antony Sony. This family drama also features Manju Warrier playing a postwoman, a first in her career.

Amala, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer from the renowned Kalakshetra Institute of Chennai, has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam films.

The animal lover who co-founded Blue Cross of Hyderabad made a comeback with Telugu film Life Is Beautiful in 2013. Her last film was in Hindi movie Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

