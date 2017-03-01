Mobile
Shabnam Ghosh signs new Pakistani film

The Bangladeshi actress was introduced to the Pakistani film industry by late actor Waheed Murad

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Legendary actress Shabnam Ghosh has signed a new film with Pakistani director Shahzad Rafique.

The name of the film has not been revealed so far, however the shooting of this film will begin soon, Radio Pakistan reported.

Jharna Basak, widely known by her stage name Shabnam, is a famous actress from Bangladesh who has extensively worked for Lollywood. She was introduced to the Pakistan film industry by the celebrated late actor Waheed Murad.

The actress was married to a Bangladeshi playback singer and music composer Robin Ghosh, who died last year.

Earlier in an interview, after arriving in Pakistan on February 9, she said she considered Pakistan as her second home.

Ghosh expressed joy over improvement in the Pakistani film industry. “Pakistani film industry is hustling in the right direction which is welcoming. New generation is playing their due role which will benefit the industry,” she said.

