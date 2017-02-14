Mobile
Sarmad Khoosat hosts Miracle Women of Pakistan Gala

Event by acclaimed writer and director celebrate female empowerment in Pakistan

Image Credit: Supplied
Sarmad Khoosat
Tabloid
 

The 3rd Pond’s Miracle Journey gala celebrated the stories of 100 Pakistani women, on Saturday at the grand Mohatta Palace.

The 100 women being feted in 2016 were joined by the 220 from the first two years and together they formed a powerful group of high-achieving professionals whose stories of struggle and strength serves as inspiration for women everywhere.

The event was hosted by Sarmad Khoosat, the award-winning writer and director of Manto and Humsafar. The evening celebrated the struggles of a woman as she goes through the many stages of her life.

Renowned artists from the Pakistani TV and film industry such as Nimra Bucha, Samina Pirzada, Zeba Bakhtiar and NAPA performers contributed to Khoosat’s powerful story.

The finale for the grand evening was a fun affair with music band Noori playing their evergreen tracks Manwa Re and the years’ most soulful song Parachana Dey.

The 10 mentors who selected the 100 women this year were Aatiqa Latif, Fehmida Arif, Naheed Mashooqullah, Naila Alladin, Naz Khan, Ronak Lakhani, Safinaz Munir, Samina Ibrahim, Sana Hashwani and Zeba Bakhtiar.

