‘Sammi’ is newest sensation on the Pakistani TV

Mawra Hocane returns to the small screen after a long break

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Adnan Siddiqui and Seemi Raheel’s Sammi is the newest sensation on Pakistani TV.

Produced under the banner of MD Productions in association with Centre for Communication Programmes Pakistan, Sammi is written by the legendary writer Noorul Huda Shah of Marvi, Ajayeb Ghar and Jungle fame and is directed by Saifi Hassan. Hassan is a Pakistani TV director and actor.

The TV show’s cast include TV veterans such as Adnan Siddiqui, Seemi Raheel, Saman Ansari, Rehan Sheikh, Madiha Rizvi, Noorul Hassan, Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Nadia Afgan, Bilal Khan and Ahad Raza Mir.

Viewers will also have a chance to see the talented Mawra Hocane back on the small screen after a long break.

Sammi raises the curtain on several social issues such as the heinous crime of ‘vani’, a cultural custom found in parts of Pakistan wherein young girls are forcibly married as part of punishment for a crime committed by her male relatives. According to the producers, Sammi tells the stories of women who rise above traditional and social barriers and find within them the courage to claim their rights.

